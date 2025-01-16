CalFire: 8 Dead, 15 Missing in Palisades Fire

CalFire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told Breitbart News on Thursday morning that there are eight confirmed deaths and fifteen people still missing in the Pacific Palisades due to the Palisades Fire.

Search and rescue teams from around the state, and from the FBI, are working on finding missing people and, if necessary, identifying human remains.

Public Information Officer Captain John Clingingsmith Jr. said that firefighters and emergency personnel empathize with those who are eager to re-enter the Palisades to check on their property, whether it is standing or destroyed.

He understood the need to “start that healing process,” to find property, or to obtain evidence for insurance.

However, he said, it is still too dangerous to allow the public to enter, given the persistence of hot spots and the work of various different agencies — emergency personnel, utility companies, search and rescue teams — on many streets.

“All of the different entities … we have a meeting every single day to make sure that the area is safe for people to get into,” he said. Though there had been two days last week when residents were escorted in, that ended with a second high wind event this week.

Clingingsmith said that over 12,000 structures were still “threatened” in the fire, 508 had been damaged, and just under 3,000 had been destroyed.

Two international teams had arrived — one from Canada, and one from Mexico — and a team from Israel is en route.

