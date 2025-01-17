Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable — Lara Trump on Swamp Personnel: Trump Not Making that Mistake This Time

President-elect Donald Trump is doing some things differently this term than his first — such as surrounding himself with trustworthy people — Lara Trump said during a Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable on Thursday.

When asked by Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle what Trump is doing “differently this term versus his first term, and how will he keep focused on getting his agenda completed,” Lara Trump said Americans are already witnessing some of the key differences.

“I think first and foremost, you’re seeing it happen right now. You’re seeing the people with whom he’s surrounding himself in the administration,” she began.

“And I think if you went back and asked Donald Trump, what’s a mistake you made during the first term in office, he would say, ‘You know what, the personnel,’ and the reality is, no one was really prepared for presidential transition after he won the presidency,” she explained, recalling that they had “such a lean campaign” and were inexperienced and “green.”

“This was all new to all of us, and we really did have a small footprint, based on what most presidential campaigns look like. So what did that mean? That meant that, you know, we had a very short amount of time to fill so many of these different positions, and he had to just rely on people who some of them were here at the RNC,” she explained, noting that some of these individuals were people he had never interacted with. And some of them turned out to be individuals who stabbed him in the back, not working for the American people.

“He’s not going to make that same mistake this time around. And you can see that with all of these picks for his administration. These are great people,” she said, predicting they will do an “amazing job” and remain loyal, the latter of which she said is important because “you don’t want them working behind the scenes in a nefarious way.”

“And I just think, look, he’s so much more seasoned as a president, and he really has taken to heart the things that he’s seen over the past four years,” she continued.

Trump said her father-in-law is saddened to see how the country has been destroyed over the past four years, and he knows it is up to him to place it on the right path again.

“He knows what he needs to get done and he knows how to operate. He went in as a businessman, and I think that was great for a lot of reasons. I think it gave him this great ability to read people, to negotiate with people, because you do that in a boardroom as a business person. But now he gets it from a political lens. He knows the landscape of Washington, DC. He knows good people, he knows the bad people. He knows how to be effective,” she said, adding, “And you have to remember, despite what you’ll hear out there from the legacy media, this is Donald Trump’s last term in office.”