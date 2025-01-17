The agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who had previously claimed that the New Year’s attack in New Orleans was “not a terrorist event” was reportedly reassigned.

Fox News reported that “multiple sources” told the outlet that Alethea Duncan, who had served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New Orleans field office, was reportedly “temporarily reassigned.”

The sources reportedly did not offer any additional details regarding where the agency had reassigned Duncan to.

As Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau previously reported, during a press conference after New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street, Duncan stated that it was “not a terrorist event.”

“This is not a terrorist event,” Duncan said. “Uh, what it is right now, is there are improvised explosive devices that was found. Um, and we are working on confirming if it’s a viable device or not.”

In the aftermath of Duncan’s words, the FBI declined to “respond to repeated inquiries and massive criticism.”

After the attack, President Joe Biden confirmed in a speech from Camp David that Jabbar had been “inspired by ISIS.” Biden also noted that the FBI had informed him that Jabbar was “an American citizen” born in Texas and had served in the United States Army and the U.S. Army Reserve.

Biden’s words came after the FBI confirmed that Jabbar had carried “an ISIS flag in the truck,” NOLA.com reported.