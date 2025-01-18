Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said on Breitbart News Saturday that swiftly confirming agriculture secretary nominee Brooke Rollins will aid the Trump administration’s efforts to Make America Healthy Again.

Shell spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as nearly two dozen state agricultural commissioners have called for a speedy confirmation of Rollins.

“There is no mystery as to why President-elect Donald J. Trump won 433 of the nation’s 444 farming-dependent counties with an average of 77.7% of the vote,” the commissioners wrote in their letter.

Shell said that Rollins will have the policy acumen to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one of the largest federal departments.

“What I love about her the most is she comes from a policy background, the think tank world,” Shell remarked. Rollins has led many major conservative think tanks, including the Texas Public Policy Foundation and the Trump-backed America First Policy Institute.

“She brings a different perspective that will solidify what we need to move into the future for Kentucky agriculture and American agriculture and our interests abroad,” the Kentucky commissioner wrote.

Shell noted that Rollins can help push back against other countries’ unfair trade practices to boost American agriculture and cut “so much red tape” holding back American farmers.

He also argued that if President-elect Donald Trump could do “one thing” to aid farmers, it would be to lower gas prices.

Shell noted that Rollins could work alongside Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to enact the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

He said that “food is medicine” and that health starts with decentralizing our food system. Shell also noted that schools often do not provide the proper food for America’s school children.

“There’s no way to make America Healthy Again without American farming and American agriculture. It starts with the food that we eat,” he explained to Breitbart News Saturday.

