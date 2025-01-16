Nearly two dozen agriculture commissioners are backing Brooke Rollins to serve as the Secretary of Agriculture for the Department of Agriculture, Breitbart News first learned exclusively.

“There is no mystery as to why President-elect Donald J. Trump won 433 of the nation’s 444 farming-dependent counties with an average of 77.7% of the vote,” a jointly-submitted oped signed by several agriculture commissioners reads in part, noting that American farmers have faced “immense challenges these past 4 years,” including but not limited to high inflation and interest rates and “burdensome regulations.”

The op-ed likened Trump’s presidential victory and subsequent nomination of Rollins to head USDA as a “summer storm bringing sweet relief to a drought-stricken field,” deeming her the “perfect nominee to lead the Department of Agriculture and wash away President Biden’s disastrous policies.”

It continues:

Rollins brings a unique blend of experience to the table. Born and raised in the heart of agricultural Texas in Glen Rose—a town synonymous with agriculture—her roots in farming run deep. Her personal history with Future Farmers of America

(FFA) and 4-H, coupled with her family’s generational involvement in farming, lends her an authentic voice in agricultural matters. Her academic background, with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Development from Texas A&M University,

further cements her credibility. This isn’t just a resume; it’s a narrative of someone who has lived the agricultural life, understanding its rhythms and challenges firsthand.

The officials add that she has the experience to back it up, serving as director of the Domestic Policy Council and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives during Trump’s first term. Because of that, they continue, she knows how to navigate the Swamp. Further, they make clear that Rollins is “committed to defending American food, self-sufficiency and ensuring quality products make it to Americans’ dinner tables.”

“Her stance on prioritizing American agriculture products is both patriotic and practical. Further, Rollins will stand as a bulwark against the dangerous practice of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland,” they continue, describing her as a “beacon of hope for American agriculture” and an “ideal candidate to spearhead the Department of Agriculture.”

Signers include:

• Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate

• Alaska Director of Agriculture Bryan Scoresby

• Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward

• Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson

• Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper

• Idaho Director of Agriculture Chanel Tewalt

• Indiana Director of Agriculture Don Lamb

• Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

• Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell

• Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain, DVM

• Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson

• Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn

• Nebraska Director of Agriculture Sherry Vinton

• Nevada Director of Agriculture Dr. Julian Joseph (J.J.) Goicoechea

• North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture Doug Goehring

• Ohio Director of Agriculture Brian Baldridge

• Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur

• South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture & Natural Resources Hunter Roberts

• Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher, DVM

• Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller

• Utah Commissioner of Agriculture Craig Buttars

• West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt

• Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto

In his nomination announcement in November, Trump described Rollins as someone who did “an incredible job during my First Term as the Director of the Domestic Policy Council, Director of the Office of American Innovation, and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives.”

“In these roles, she helped develop and manage the transformational Domestic Policy Agenda of my Administration. Brooke has spent the past four years as the Founder and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and America First Works (AFW), building a team of loyal Patriots, and championing the Policies of our America First Agenda,” he continued, adding, “As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country. Congratulations Brooke!”