Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) ordered the flags in the state to be flown at full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Youngkin ordered the American flag and the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia “to be flown at full-staff” for Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Youngkin added that the flags would be lowered to half-staff the next day in honor of former President James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr., who passed away in December at the age of 100.

Youngkin said in a statement:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor and in accordance with federal law 4 U.S.C. § 6(d), I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at full-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in recognition of the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States.

“The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring former President James Earl Carter, Jr. and remain at half-staff through January 28, 2025,” Youngkin added. “I hereby order that the flags shall be raised at 11 am on Monday, January 20, 2025 and lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, January 21, 2024.”

Youngkin joins Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in making announcements that flags in their states would be raised to full-staff for Trump’s inauguration.

In December, President Joe Biden ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff for a period of 30 days in honor of Carter:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, in honor and tribute to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr., and as an expression of public sorrow, do hereby direct that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions for a period of 30 days from the day of his death. I also direct that, for the same length of time, the representatives of the United States in foreign countries shall make similar arrangements for the display of the flag at half-staff over their embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Other governors, such as Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson (D) Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe (R), have also ordered the flags in their states to be raised to full-staff for Trump’s inauguration.