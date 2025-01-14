Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) ordered the American flags to be raised at full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

In a press release on Tuesday, Reynolds revealed that flags at the Iowa Capitol and state buildings would be raised at “full-staff from sunrise on January 20, 2025,” to sunset on the same day for Trump’s inauguration. Reynolds added that the state would “celebrate and recognize this historic change” in leadership for the United States.

“On Monday, President Donald J. Trump will be officially sworn into office as the 47th President of the United States, Reynolds said in a statement. “Iowa will celebrate and recognize this historic change in our country’s leadership by raising our flags.”

The flags will be lowered again to half-staff beginning at sunrise on January 21, 2025, until sunset on January 28, 2025, in honor of former President James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr., who passed away at the age of 100 at the end of December.

Reynolds’s announcement comes as other governors such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have also announced that the flags in their states will be raised to full staff for Trump’s inauguration.

In the aftermath of Carter’s death, President Joe Biden ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff for a time period of 30 days:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, in honor and tribute to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr., and as an expression of public sorrow, do hereby direct that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions for a period of 30 days from the day of his death. I also direct that, for the same length of time, the representatives of the United States in foreign countries shall make similar arrangements for the display of the flag at half-staff over their embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also ordered the flags at the Capitol to be raised to full staff for Trump’s inauguration, according to the New York Post.