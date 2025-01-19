Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) released a video highlighting how the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump signifies the “American Renewal.”

In the video, Scott speaks about how it is “time for an American Renewal” of the United States’ security, economy, education, and “national spirit.” Scott adds that only Trump could make the vision of American renewal a reality, and that the “Great American Renewal starts today.”

“What is victory? When you defy the odds and get back up. When you show the world the strength of America,” Scott says in his video. “When your resilience sends a message. A message so powerful — it roars. It is time for an American Renewal. Renewal of our security, economy, energy, education, and our national spirit”:

“We’re not just the Grand Old Party of the past,” Scott added. “We’re the Great Opportunity Party of America’s future. There’s only one person who can make that vision a reality, Donald Trump. The Great American Renewal starts today.”

The video from Scott comes a day before Trump is set to be inaugurated. As Breitbart News previously reported, Trump’s inauguration was moved indoors and will be held in the Capitol rotunda “due to forecasted freezing temperatures.”

A recent CBS News poll, conducted January 15-17, found that 60 percent of Americans were optimistic about the next four years under Trump while 40 percent were pessimistic.

When asked about how things were in the U.S. today, six percent said “very well,” 29 percent said things were “somewhat well,” 39 percent said things were going “somewhat badly,” and 26 percent said things were going “very badly.”

Roughly 2,174 adults in America were surveyed in the poll.