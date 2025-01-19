Americans who participated in a recent poll appear to view President Joe Biden’s (D) time in the White House as a big nothingburger.

A poll conducted for the Daily Mail by J.L. Partners with some 1,009 registered voters asked how they would describe 82-year-old Biden’s time in office, the Mail reported Sunday:

When the results are arranged in a word cloud, the most common answer sticks out at the center. The next most popular answers are economy, inflation, and infrastructure, in a more encouraging nod to one of his landmark pieces of legislation. Yet the same word, ‘nothing’ stands out when the responses are split by political persuasion. … When voters were asked whether they can remember a single Biden achievement, more than half say they cannot. Some 37 percent say they ‘strongly’ agree with the statement that they cannot name a single one.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the Mail‘s report, one person writing, “Worst President Ever. Good riddance.”

“Destroying the economy and enriching his family off of the American taxpayers,” someone else commented, while another user replied,”Hes wrecked our country and gotten dirty rich while doing it.”

Meanwhile, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found that “border and immigration handling” was named as Biden’s biggest failure, per Breitbart News.

“The survey coincides with reports that the White House in its current state feels ‘like a morgue’ and ‘glum’ as Biden and his administration prepare for a final exit and President-elect Donald Trump and his allies prepare to move back in,” the article said.

It is also important to note that Americas have been suffering under the grip of inflation during the Biden-Harris presidency.

“U.S. consumer prices climbed at a faster rate in December, capping off the inflation-plagued Biden administration’s final year and suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to bring down inflation may have run out of steam,” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

In addition, Biden’s health and ability to serve has also been questioned.

In December, CBS News reporter Jan Crawford claimed that Biden’s “obvious cognitive decline” was the most underreported story in 2024, per Breitbart News.