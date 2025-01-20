“The implication is that they needed” them, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said of President Joe Biden’s eleventh hour preemptive pardons on Monday.

Roy called on Congress to “demand the truth.”

Hours before leaving office, Biden issued preemptive presidential pardons of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Retired Gen. Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, and members of the January 6 Committee, calling them “dedicated, selfless public servants” and the “the lifeblood of our democracy.”

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” the statement reads in part. Of Fauci Biden stated that he “saved countless lives by managing the government’s response to pressing health crises, including HIV/AIDS, as well as the Ebola and Zika viruses,” crediting him for helping the country “tackle a once-in-a-century pandemic.”

“The United States is safer and healthier because of him,” he declared, making no mention of Fauci’s constant flip-flopping, his erroneous advice — including but not limited to the made-up social distancing rule, universal masking, and vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic — and his involvement in gain-of-function research.

“Implication is that they needed the pardons… So, let’s call them all before Congress and demand the truth,” Rep. Roy said in reaction to the pardons.

“If they refuse or lie – let’s test the constitutional ‘reach’ of these pardons with regard to their future actions,” he added.

“Absolutely,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in response to Roy’s idea.

“But one of the reasons bureaucrats behave badly in the first place is because Congress has failed to wield its oversight and spending authority effectively,” he added.

Andrew Huff, author of The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, told Breitbart News Saturday earlier this month that a pardon of Fauci would incriminate everyone, adding that acceptance of a pardon is “admission of guilt of the crimes.”

“At best, Dr Fauci is guilty of 25 million counts of negligent criminal homicide,” Huff explained. “So they knew that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a leaky lab, but they allowed the research to go on. They illegally exported the technology. They didn’t have the proper safety controls in place from a risk management perspective on the United States side and with the contractors involved with this research,” Huff said, deeming it all illegal.

“So in U.S. law, if the president issues a pardon to someone, and the person accepts the pardon, it’s an admission of guilt of the crimes. And if you look at all the individuals involved with the cover up, the export of this technology, that is a violation of the RICO Act,” Huff explained.

“And you can use, you know, basically the same kind of criminal process and prosecution that they use against mobsters to go after someone like Anthony Fauci and all his conspirators,” he continued. “So even if they pardon Anthony Fauci, if he accepts the pardon, it then incriminates everyone involved in the RICO, and they’re all guilty

“So you know, if they go and they pardon Anthony Fauci with a blanket pardon, [if] he accepts it, well, he condemns everyone else in the government who’s — who is involved in this operation,” Huff added.