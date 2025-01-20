President Donald Trump slammed former President Joe Biden for pardoning members of the Biden family business during his inaugural address.

Joe Biden pardoned James Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John Owens, and Francis Biden just before noon Monday. Breitbart News has previously reported on their participation in the family business.

Receiving clemency raises questions about potential wrongdoing.

It is unknown at this time if he also pardoned himself.

“Did you know that Biden, while I was making my speech, pardoned his whole family?” Trump asked the crowd at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC.

The crowd replied by booing the family that made millions while Joe Biden was an elected official. Republicans say the family members only made millions due to peddling influence to the elected official.

“The brother, the whole deal was pardoned,” he said. “Can you image that — while I was making my speech?

Trump later said after the speech in the Oval Office that Joe Biden did not tell him about his plans to pardon his family.

“He didn’t tell me, no no,” Trump said.

“I was surprised by that,” Trump added. “It’s bad precedent, obviously.”

Trump also asked the crowd if Biden pardoned former special counsel Jack Smith, who asked a federal grand jury to indict Trump.

His comment raises the question if the Trump administration will take action against Smith.

“He’s a deranged prosecutor. He is sick. They stuck him on me. He’s now been reduced to getting on an airplane going back to the Hague, or wherever the hell he came from. We got to get rid of that guy. Was he one of the many people that got a pardon today? Did they pardon Jack Smith? You know?” Trump questioned.

The media previously questioned the nature of a preemptive pardon during Trump’s first term:

