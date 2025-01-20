Joe Biden Pardons 5 Family Members Involved in Family Business

President Joe Biden grants clemency to family members deeply involved in the Biden family business, including brothers James and Frank Biden.

Receiving clemency raises questions about potential wrongdoing.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Biden wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

“That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden,” he added. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer asked attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, to investigate and prosecute James Biden for allegedly making false statements to Congress, according to a letter obtained by Breitbart News.

James is a member of the Biden family business. Many of his interactions with the business are below, as Breitbart News reported:

During Comer’s probe into the family, he found a $200,000 check from Americore, a company that allegedly defrauded Medicare, which landed in Joe Biden’s bank account via James Biden. James Biden denied the check was due to a preexisting business relationship. He claimed the money was a return payment for money Joe Biden lent him. Comer then requested the alleged “loan documents” the Biden brothers might have consummated, but the White House stonewalled the request.

Comer also subpoenaed James’s Lion-Hall Group and JBBSR, Inc., entities. The subpoena appeared directed at obtaining records linked to Joe Biden’s corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” which received nearly $10 million in 2017 without specifying revenue line items.

James was also business partners with CEFC China Energy Co., an organization closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Through Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), Comer discovered that Biden associate Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Frank Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest brother, was “hired by the Illinois-based industrial manufacturing firm Federal Signal Corp. to help connect the company with Florida lawmakers,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “During a weekly call, Frank Biden, 69 years old, would frequently interrupt the meeting and say he had to take a call from ‘the Big Guy,’ as he put it.”

Breitbart News reported on Valerie Biden Owens involvement in the family business:

Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of former vice president Joe Biden (D), who served as the campaign manager for his past presidential campaigns, directed $2.5 million from “Citizens for Biden” and “Biden for President Inc.” to her own consulting firm during her brother’s 2008 presidential bid alone, Breitbart senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer’s investigative blockbuster Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite reveals.

More on the Biden family business is here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.