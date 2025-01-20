General Milley Portrait Removed from Pentagon Hours After Trump Sworn In

A recently unveiled portrait of retired General Mark Milley was taken down at the Pentagon just two hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office for the second time, according to reporters.

Milley, who was preemptively pardoned by former President Joe Biden just hours before his presidential term came to an end on Monday, apparently had his recently unveiled portrait removed at the Pentagon.

The portrait of the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and retired general had been unveiled at the Pentagon just ten days earlier, during the Biden administration.

A U.S. official said “the White House” ordered the removal of the portrait but declined to provide any further details, according to a report by the New York Times.

As Breitbart News reported, Milley left behind a military that is less trusted than when he first became the chairman and facing a historic recruitment crisis.

Moreover, he repeatedly injected himself into politics during his service as chairman, an unprecedented move, as the position of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is viewed as apolitical.

Milley also turned on Trump after he was criticized by the media for walking with the 45th president in a show of strength after Black Lives Matters rioters set fire to a historic church at Lafayette Park.

He publicly apologized for appearing with Trump and sat for a number of interviews with book authors who revealed Milley had acted to undermine the president’s authority after the 2020 election, while the government prepared for the then-incoming Biden administration.

In 2023, Milley stepped down from his position as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before alluding to Trump as a “wannabe dictator.”

