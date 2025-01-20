No Biden Pardon for Ukraine Impeachment Hoaxer Alexander Vindman

Former President Joe Biden, just hours before he left office, issued a flurry of preemptive pardons for his political allies — including retired Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of the J6 Committee — but skipped one for Ukraine impeachment hoaxer Alexander Vindman.

Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, took to Bluesky to whine about being left off the pardon list.

“Whatever happens to my family, know this: No pardons were offered or discussed. I cannot begin to describe the level of betrayal and hurt I feel,” she posted.

It is not clear why she wanted a pardon for her husband and what she believed he could be charged for.

Vindman, a staffer at the National Security Council, had kickstarted an impeachment of President Donald Trump in 2019 after he listened in on a call between Trump and the Ukrainian president and complained that Trump tried to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on his political opponent then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Vindman then testified as the star witness in the House impeachment hearings chaired by then-House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA). Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

Vindman, a Ukrainian immigrant and retired lieutenant colonel, is a staunch supporter of U.S. taxpayer funded-military aid for Ukraine, and during his testimony revealed Ukraine offered him the job of defense minister three times. He and his brother, Eugene Vindman — who is now a Virginia congressman — have launched a business providing logistical support for military equipment being used in the Ukraine War.

