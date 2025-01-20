President Donald Trump: ‘I Was Saved by God to Make America Great Again’

President Donald Trump said he was “saved by God to Make America Great Again,” making the powerful remarks during his inauguration speech right after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump said during the speech that he has “been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history” in the last eight years alone.

“I’ve learned a lot along the way the journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you,” the president said before briefly speaking about the moment he almost lost his life while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania in July.

“Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt, then and believed even more so now that my life was saved for a reason,” Trump said.

“I was saved by God to Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

RELATED VIDEO — Donald J Trump Sworn in for the Second Time, Now the 47th President of the United States

“That is why, each day, under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength,” Trump continued, promising to “move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed.”

Trump ultimately declared January 20, 2025, “Liberation Day” for U.S. citizens.

WATCH: