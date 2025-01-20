Rand Paul: Anthony Fauci Going Down as First Government Scientist to Be Preemptively Pardoned

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday said Anthony Fauci will forever be marked as the first government scientist to be “preemptively pardoned for a crime.”

With hours left in his administration, Biden preemptively pardoned former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Retired Gen. Mark Milley, former government scientist Fauci, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and other members of the January 6 Committee.

Despite professing he believes in the rule of law, Biden said in a statement that “these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing.”

Fauci continued in his statement:

For more than half a century, Dr. Fauci served our country. He saved countless lives by managing the government’s response to pressing health crises, including HIV/AIDS, as well as the Ebola and Zika viruses. During his tenure as my Chief Medical Advisor, he helped the country tackle a once-in-a-century pandemic. The United States is safer and healthier because of him.

Paul, who as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, will have wide authority to uncover more about the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Fauci will live in infamy, explaining:

If there was ever any doubt as to who bears responsibility for the COVID pandemic, Biden’s pardon of Fauci forever seals the deal. As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee I will not rest until the entire truth of the coverup is exposed. Fauci’s pardon will only serve as an accelerant to pierce the veil of deception. Ignominious! Anthony Fauci will go down in history as the first government scientist to be preemptively pardoned for a crime.

House Oversight Committee Republicans said, “Joe Biden will be remembered for using his last few weeks in office to shield his son from the law and protect himself.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3