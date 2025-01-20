The Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday advanced the nomination of Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth to the full Senate, bringing him closer to being confirmed.

The vote was on a party line, with 14 Republicans voting to advance his nomination and 13 Democrats voting against it, according to a source familiar with the vote, which took place behind closed doors.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN), a member of the committee, posted on X:

I just voted to advance Pete Hegseth’s nomination to the Senate floor. There is no time to waste. The Senate should confirm Hegseth NOW!

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) posted on X:

Just cast my vote to send Pete Hegseth’s nomination to the floor of the Senate. The Senate should move quickly to confirm Pete so we can begin the important work of supporting the warfighter and rebuilding our military. It’s time to get to work!

CNN reported that the vote took place after an “intense debate,” and that Republicans voted to waive a rule requiring seven days’ notice for a committee vote, saying it was crucial to get Trump’s defense nominee confirmed.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) last week predicted Democrats would try to delay the full Senate vote to as late as Thursday.

CNN reported that Democrats believed it was an “an effort to get the votes before any new allegations emerge.” There is no indication of any new allegations, and Democrats on the committee have been opposed to his nomination from the beginning.

Last week, Democrats tried to smear and embarrass Hegseth during his confirmation hearing, but failed to rattle him.

The committee’s vote occurred just hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office for the second time.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced he would support Hegseth’s nomination, securing the 50 votes needed to confirm him.

