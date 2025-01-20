Trump Tosses Pens to Crowd After Signing Executive Orders

President Donald Trump threw pens into the crowd after signing several executive orders on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

In a video posted to X, Trump was seen throwing roughly four pens into the audience, which he had used to sign the executive orders.

As Breitbart News’s Neil Munro previously reported, one of the executive orders that Trump signed was an order blocking former President Joe Biden’s “huge inflow of wage-cutting refugees for at least four months.”

Several people took to social media to comment on Trump throwing pens into the crowd, stating that he was a “rockstar” and the “People’s President.”

“What a rockstar move, literally,” one person wrote in a post.

“This wasn’t merely a political comeback–it was something close to resurrection,” another person wrote. “Not just of one man’s journey, but of a nation’s belief in its own vitality, its unshakable resolve, and the enduring power of a shared purpose.”

“The ultimate showman,” another person wrote.

“President Trump just threw the pens he signed landmark executive orders with to the crowd,” Nick Sortor wrote. “The People’s President!”