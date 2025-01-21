Despite former President Joe Biden’s eleventh-hour pardons, lawmakers can still expose what the recipients did, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, one day after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

When asked by host Mike Slater what the preemptive pardons mean — as Biden issued preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of the January 6 Committee, and others — Gill said lawmakers can still expose what those individuals have done.

“I think that what it means is that those people now have a target on their back, because we got to figure out … what precisely happened that made Biden want to want to issue these preemptive pardons, and some of them with literally minutes left in his administration,” he said.

“We know that there were a slew of abuses, whether it’s from Fauci, from Biden’s own family, from the January 6 committee, we’ve got to dig in and get details on that. They may be pardoned, but that doesn’t mean we can’t put them under subpoena and expose what they did,” Gill explained, referencing Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who on Monday said recipients should be called before Congress and demand the truth.

“And, you know, I think Congressman Roy, good friend of mine, mentioned the other day, you know, we can test the scope of these pardons as well. Let’s really, let’s see how many layers of the onion we can peel back and see what’s going on here,” Gill added, identifying their role as lawmakers in this capacity as “uncovering what happened.”

“And maybe, you know, the federal government may not be able to prosecute them as aggressively as we’d like, but other jurisdictions can,” he added.

