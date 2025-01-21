Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday he plans to expedite U.N. ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik’s confirmation to the Senate floor.

Many Democrats are trying to prevent President Donald Trump’s nominees from confirmation. They want to postpone the confirmations to protect President Joe Biden’s legacy and thwart President Trump’s agenda.

Foreign Relations Committee members grilled Stefanik on Monday, with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) questioning her on the latest “Elon Nazi Salute” hoax, but Risch told reporters she passed the test with flying colors.

“With all the flaws in the UN, we still need to be there and keep an eye on the place,” he said. “She’s the right person for the job,”

During the hearing, Stefanik made the case for Trump’s peace through strength agenda, according to excerpts of her opening remarks obtained by Breitbart News:

As the world faces crisis after crisis, with hostages including Americans still held in Hamas’ captivity, to national security challenges ranging from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, it has never been more critical for the United States to lead with strength and moral clarity. This is especially important regarding our most precious ally Israel who faced the bloodiest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th 2023. As a Member of Congress, I also understand deeply that we must be good stewards of U.S. taxpayer dollars. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the UN by far. Our tax dollars should not be complicit in propping up entities that are counter to American interests, antisemitic, or engaging in fraud, corruption, or terrorism.

Stefanik accepted Trump’s nomination for the position on November 11, one of the first nominations Trump delivered after winning a landslide victory.

Stefanik rose to prominence in the House in 2021 after replacing Liz Cheney as Republican conference chair. She played a pivotal part in the Republican effort to retake control of the House during the 2022 midterms. Earlier this year, the New York congresswoman was the leading Republican focused on rooting out antisemitism on college campuses.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.