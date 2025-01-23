American Hiker Shot on U.S. Soil by Suspected Cartel Terrorists, Says Border Sector Chief

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an American hiker after the hiker was strafed by “suspected cartel terrorists.” The shooting took place near the California-Mexico border close to Jacumba, California.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino posted on X a video showing Border Patrol Tactical (BORTAC) agents loading an American hiker who suspected cartel terrorists had shot onto a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter. President Donald Trump declared certain Mexican cartels to be Foreign Terrorist Organizations in an executive order signed on Monday.

“Cartels think they can bring their war here,” Chief Bovino wrote. “Think again! Americans won’t be intimidated. Our agents & BORTAC will confront these threats HEAD ON!”

The shooting of the U.S. citizen happened on Wednesday in an area known as the “Valley of the Moon,” Imperial Valley Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Mistriel told the San Diego Tribune. It is located east of Jacumba Hot Springs, just north of the California-Mexico border.

“There was a group of individuals hiking, and it appears one of the hikers may have been shot,” Mistriel explained.

The lieutenant said the hiker was taken to an area hospital but his condition was unknown at the time of the article’s publication.

One of the ten executive orders relating to border security and illegal immigration signed on Monday by President Donald Trump, designated certain Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

The order states:

The Cartels functionally control, through a campaign of assassination, terror, rape, and brute force nearly all illegal traffic across the southern border of the United States. In certain portions of Mexico, they function as quasi-governmental entities, controlling nearly all aspects of society. The Cartels’ activities threaten the safety of the American people, the security of the United States, and the stability of the international order in the Western Hemisphere. Their activities, proximity to, and incursions into the physical territory of the United States pose an unacceptable national security risk to the United States.

In addition to the cartel designations, the order also designates the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) and the La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

The president ordered the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to aid in enforcing this order.