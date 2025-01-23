It is “wonderful” that President Donald Trump designated cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, but it is just of the “tip of the iceberg” of what needs to be dealt with, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Harris said. “I think the President told us on day one what he was going to do. Nobody should be surprised. He told us that he was going to secure the border. He made it very clear that he was going to go over after the gangs. They would be the very first ones, rounded up and deported, the criminals, the cartels, all of that.”

“That’s absolutely what the President said he was going to do,” the congressman said, noting that “promises made, promises kept was the theme of the Trump administration that we saw happening in his first term,” adding that this is merely a continuation of that.

“I mean, just last week, cartel gunman killed an elderly woman during a crash in [a] Mexican border city … So, I mean, I fully agree with the President’s decision. [The] United States has got to defend itself against what these are hostile terrorist organizations that have come into our country, and they’re just the tip of the iceberg that we’ve got to deal with,” he said.

When asked if he would support using the U.S. military in Mexico, Harris said it would be essential to look at the facts of the situation to see if such action was warranted. However, he said it is absolutely necessary to secure and defend the southern border.

“I mean, bottom line, if we’re being invaded by the country of Mexico, if Mexico is not going to take care of their cartels themselves, then we’re going to have to take care of them, and I would hope we’re able to do it at our border itself, protecting them from coming in,” he said. “But that’s, that’s my primary position.”

Harris emphasized that he is not interested in the U.S. going into other countries and being “in the midst of another war.”

“But I do think that we’ve got to defend our borders, whatever it takes,” he added.

