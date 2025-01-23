A Haitian illegal alien in Boston appeared very upset on Thursday that President Donald Trump allowed ICE’s elite Boston team to arrest him.

“Fuck Trump. You feel me? Yo, Biden forever, bro,” the combative migrant yelled at Fox News cameras. “Thank Obama for everything he did for me, bro.”

The arrest was one of several that ICE conducted in the sanctuary jurisdiction, representing just one more promise Trump is keeping after taking office.

ICE arrested several illegal aliens, including an MS-13 gang member with an Interpol Red Notice for aggravated murder, a second MS-13 gang member facing gun charges, and many rape and sexual assault suspects, several of whom the city of Boston released onto the streets, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported:

One of the MS-13 suspects had just been released by a sanctuary jurisdiction the day before our embed. When ICE found him – he was with another man who ICE determined is also in the U.S. illegally. ICE arrested him and will seek to deport him, telling me he never would have been caught up if the MS-13 suspect would have been handed to them at jail. This is “collateral”, and Tom Homan warns sanctuary cities will see more of it.

Republicans celebrated the arrests. Sen. Eric Schmitt posted an image of Trump campaigning at McDonald’s with a wave:

Vice President J.D. Vance said the illegal Haitian is “grateful to Biden for letting him come here. I’m glad we’re deporting him.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X: “Bye bye!”

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if the ‘worst of the worst’ illegal criminals wanted your candidate to win, you’re might want to reconsider your stance,” Riley Gaines said. “Praise God we got the right guy in office.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.