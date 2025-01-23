Trump’s First Trip, to North Carolina and California: What We Know So Far

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make the first trip of his second term on Friday, when he will visit victims of natural disasters in North Carolina and California that, many believe, were worsened by government incompetence.

He will begin by flying to North Carolina to visit with those affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene last fall. He visited the western part of the state during his presidential campaign, and will now return as president.

Trump will then take Air Force One to Los Angeles, where he will visit communities devastated by the ongoing wildfires there. He will gain three hours in his schedule due to the time difference.

It is not clear which airport he will use in L.A., given the need for airspace to fight the fires, and the potential disruption a presidential visit causes to traffic patterns. Typically, however, the president lands at LAX.

Breitbart News observed four V-22 Osprey helicopters circling the area of Pacific Palisades, apparently using the field at the Will Rogers Polo Club, inside a nearby state park, to land.

One source told Breitbart News that Trump plans to visit both the Pacific Palisades and the Altadena/Pasadena further east, which was devastated by the Eaton Fire.

Trump’s precise itinerary within Palisades is unknown, though preparations seem to be underway to welcome him at Los Angeles Fire Department station #69, which is on Sunset Boulevard in the heart of the “village” area. The surrounding neighborhood, the “Alphabet Streets,” was almost entirely destroyed by the fire.

From there, Trump will likely take a helicopter to the Altadena/Pasadena area, before returning via helicopter to LAX. (These visits could also happen in the opposite order.) The use of helicopters will minimize security risks and traffic disruptions.

Trump will likely be accompanied, for part of his journey, by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D), though the extent of their participation is unknown and may be minimal, given their disagreements with him.

The president will then fly to Nevada for an event whose details remain vague. He may stay overnight in Las Vegas at his Trump Hotel before leaving on Saturday morning.

