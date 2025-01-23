Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (R-HI) confirmation hearing to serve as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has been scheduled for Thursday, January 30, after being slow-walked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Senate Democrats.

Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that Gabbard’s confirmation was scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday, a week from today.

Senate sources had previously told Breitbart News that “the FBI’s background check of Gabbard” was “taking close to the maximum amount of time the FBI has had to conduct it.”

Senate sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News on Monday that the FBI’s background check of Gabbard is taking close to the maximum amount of time the FBI has had to conduct it and is expected back to the Senate Intelligence Committee sometime in the next 24 to 48 hours. As soon as the FBI background check documents are filed with the committee, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)—who chairs the Intelligence Committee—is expected to formally file a notice to schedule Gabbard’s confirmation hearing. That’s where Senate Democrats come in. If they do not agree to expedite Gabbard’s hearing—Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is the main player here, as he is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee—then the committee under its rules needs to notice the hearing a full seven days later from the notice when it’s filed. That means Gabbard’s confirmation hearing could drag into next week, and her full confirmation before the Senate could drag into February depending on how ridiculous Democrats get with this whole process.

In November, after President Donald Trump’s election win, he announced that he had selected Gabbard to serve as his Director of National Intelligence.

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported, the establishment media has targeted Trump’s cabinet picks, such as Gabbard and Pete Hegseth, whom he nominated to serve as the Secretary of Defense.

Democrats such as Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) have described Gabbard as being “compromised” and “someone who is likely a Russian asset.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak has previously reported that while Democrats have criticized Gabbard for having meet with “then-Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017,” Democrats including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and former Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) have also met with Assad.