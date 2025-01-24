Former Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly consulted with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on dealing with losing to Donald Trump.

According to New York Magazine, the details of Hillary Clinton’s advice to Kamala Harris remain unknown, but the former vice president did reach out to her for consultation along with her family and friends.

“Since November, Harris and Clinton have spoken on multiple occasions about their exceedingly rare shared experience and about how to think through the future; in December, Harris quietly slipped out of her official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington and over to Clinton’s home a few blocks away to chat and celebrate at a private reception for the former secretary of State after Biden awarded her the Medal of Freedom,” said the report.

One edge that Harris might have over Clinton is a chance to run for office again either as president or as Governor of California, which reports indicate she has been actively considering. Per Mercury News:

Most failed presidential candidates never seek any office again — but when they do, they often give the presidency one more try. Hello Trump II. “It would be rare for Harris to run for an office other than president,” political analyst and USC professor Dan Schnur said, “but being governor of her home state could potentially be very alluring for her.” Harris is only 60 — a relative political youngster — with a house in Brentwood she shares with her husband, Doug Emhoff, that escaped the Los Angeles fires. She’s got a nationwide fundraising juggernaut waiting in the wings and the presumed goodwill, tempered by stinging disappointment, of Democrats in California and across the country who had hoped she would be the one placing her hand on the Bible during the presidential inauguration Monday.

Since her defeat, Harris has shown an unwillingness to leave the public spotlight, given her first order of business after departing the vice presidency was to visit the Eaton Fire devastation in Southern California this week.

