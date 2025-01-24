President Donald Trump said he did not know that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted against Pete Hegseth’s confirmation as the Secretary of Defense, stating that he had “just heard that we won.”

When asked if he was “disappointed” that McConnell had voted against confirming Hegseth, Trump focused on how Hegseth was confirmed to be the Secretary of Defense after Vice President JD Vance broke the tie vote in the Senate.

“I didn’t even know that,” Trump answered. “No, I don’t know that. I just heard that we won. Winning is what matters, right?”

As Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong reported, the Senate voted to confirm Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense in a 51-50 vote, with Vance breaking the tie vote after Republican Sens. Susan Collins (ME), Lisa Murkowski (AK), and McConnell joined with Democrats in voting no.

After being nominated by Trump to serve as the Secretary of Defense, Hegseth faced several smear campaigns launched again him. One smear launched against him was regarding claims that his “tattoos were linked to white supremacy” although they are “related to his Christian faith.” Another smear launched against him was centered around a “report on 2017 allegations from a woman” who had claimed that he had raped her. The police report “showed there was no evidence of rape” and surveillance footage “contradicted the woman’s account.”

Another smear “centered on accusations from a decade ago when fired co-workers at Concerned Veterans for America created a document complaining about the leadership” and claimed that Hegseth had “drank too much at holiday parties and after-work events.” Another smear was launched after the New York Times “published an angry email” that Hegseth received from his mother, accusing him of “mistreating women.” His mother later apologized for what she had written.

While Hegseth had met with Republican and Democrat senators ahead of his confirmation to discuss “their concerns,” Democrats recently “tried to tank his nomination in a last-ditch effort by circulating an affidavit from an estranged former sister-in-law” alleging that he had “abused his ex-wife.”

Hegseth’s ex-wife, Samantha Deering, disputed the allegation from the estranged former sister-in-law, and in an email to NBC News, she stated, “I do not believe your information to be accurate, and I have cc’d my lawyer.”

“There was no physical abuse in my marriage. This is the only further statement I will make to you, I have let you know that I am not speaking and will not speak on my marriage to Pete,” Deering added. “Please respect this decision.”