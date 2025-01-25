Exclusive — Sen. John Barrasso: Republicans to Hold Senate Open Nights, Weekends to Confirm Trump Nominees

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) told Breitbart News Saturday that Senate Republicans will hold the Senate in session nights and weekends to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominees.

Barrasso spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after the Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth on Friday night to become the next Department of Defense secretary and right before Senate Republicans voted to make Kristi Noem the next Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary. Also on Saturday the Senate will vote to advance Treasury Department Secretary nominee Scott Bessent.

Senate Republicans started holding the Senate in session after Senate Democrats started delaying Trump’s nominees.

Barrasso said that they saw these sorts of tactics with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“They pulled out every stop that they could,” he remarked.

“We’re going to be working on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we are going to get President Trump’s cabinet in place,” the Wyoming senator declared.

He said Senate Republicans want to get substantial bills passed, giving the Laken Riley Act as an example.

Barrasso noted the marked shift from prior congressional terms.

“I can’t remember the last time the last time the Senate was in place or even voting on a Friday night,” he said.

“The country needs it, it’s not just President Trump. The country needs it. We need a secure border. People’s lives will be saved,” Barrasso said.

He continued, “The American people want us to get the country back on track and it has been way off track for the last four years.”

“I think Donald Trump has done more for the good of the country in the last one week than Joe Biden in the last four years.”