Democrats are apparently uncomfortable with New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) relationship with President Donald Trump.

The Big Apple’s mayor met with Trump a few days before he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, the Hill reported Saturday. The article also said Adams attended the inauguration on Monday.

In a statement following his meeting with Trump on January 17, Adams, who is up for reelection in November, said they had a “productive conversation about New York’s needs and what’s best for our city, and how the federal government can play a more helpful role in improving the lives of New Yorkers.”

WATCH — NYC Mayor Adams: We Won’t Tolerate Violent Immigrant Crime Any Longer:

As the mayor faces a bribery trial, some wonder if Trump might pardon him. Adams has avoided saying he would accept it if offered. The Hill article continued:

Outside of meeting with Trump and attending his inauguration, Adams has also received questions over his unwillingness to criticize the president on certain policies. He said during a press conference on Tuesday that he shouldn’t “start out of the gate criticizing.” … Adams avoided sharp criticism of Trump even before the election. And he avoided taking a position on Trump’s pardon of most people convicted over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, a move that is anathema to Democrats.

In December, Adams did not rule out the possibility of him rejoining the Republican Party, according to Breitbart News.

He said, “The party that’s the most important for me is the American Party. I’m a part of the American Party. I love this country. This is the home of the free, land of the brave.”

WATCH — NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Migrant Crisis Will Destroy New York City:

“My 19-year-old nephew died on the fields of Vietnam protecting what this city and this country represents, and that’s the party I’m going to always be a member of,” he added.

In addition, New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily in December that Trump’s election victory was a “sigh of relief” for Adams.

The Breitbart News article noted that Adams was taking heat from people on his side about vowing to work with Trump to deport criminal illegal aliens from his city.

“I think it’s a sigh of relief from Eric Adams that Trump got elected, to tell you the truth,” she commented.

“Now, Trump has given him a gateway, you know, and Tom [Homan] as well. So we are looking forward to working with Tom Homan, and he has made it very, very clear. And I think that’s welcoming news to not just the citizens of New York — but, of course, to the citizens, number one — but to Mayor Eric Adams,” she added.