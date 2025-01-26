House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) invited President Donald Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress in March to share his “America First vision” for the future.

In a letter addressed to the president, Johnson said it was his “distinct honor and great privilege” to be able to invite Trump to speak for a Joint Session of Congress on March 4, 2025, noting that “America’s Golden Age has begun,” which was credited to Trump’s “strong leadership and bold action.”

“America’s Golden Age has begun,” Johnson wrote in his letter. “Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future.”

Johnson added Trump’s administration “and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation’s history.”

“To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future,” Johnson added. “I eagerly await your response.”

Politico noted that Trump’s speech before the Joint Session of Congress would not technically be “considered a State of the Union,” adding that other presidents since former President Ronald Reagan “have delivered similar addresses shortly after” being inaugurated.