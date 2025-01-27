Breitbart News Crushes Establishment Media on Facebook First Week of Trump’s Presidency

Breitbart News crushed the establishment media on Facebook in the first week of President Donald Trump’s second term as Commander-in-Chief, data from the analytics giant NewsWhip reveals.

During the first seven days of Trump’s presidency, Breitbart News saw 2,714,627 total interactions on Facebook — far above establishment media outlets including the New York Times, CNN, the Hill, MSNBC, and more.

The New York Times had 1,415,445 total interactions — well over one million fewer than Breitbart — despite having over 13 million more page likes than Breitbart News — roughly 18.2 million to Breitbart News’s 4.4 million.

In third place came CNN with 1,320,053 total interactions on Facebook. Again, this is well below Breitbart News’s 2.7 million interactions, despite the fact that CNN has a whopping 34.5 million page likes.

TheHill came in fourth place with 631,262 total interactions, followed by MSNCB (287,685 total interactions), Axios (282,735 total interactions), the Washington Post (261,112 total interactions), and Politico (38,600 total interactions).

“At Breitbart News, we’re not just chronicling history — we’re a part of it,” Breitbart editor in chief Alex Marlow said. “It’s exciting, though not a huge surprise, to see our crew dominate billion-dollar media conglomerates.”

“We are all grateful to the audience for making that a reality,” he added.

The data comes as Breitbart News continues to break story after story in the first week of Trump’s presidency — from the Trump White House removing deep-state agency officials, as promised, to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director John Ratcliffe telling Breitbart News of his intention to “immediately get to the bottom of what the Agency knows about COVID leaking from a Wuhan lab in China.”

This is not the first time Breitbart News has crushed the establishment media on Facebook, doing so on the week of the first presidential debate of 2024, according to data from Meta-owned CrowdTangle. At that time, from Sunday, June 23, through Saturday, June 29, Breitbart News beat establishment media outlets the New York Times, Washington Post, Axios, Politico, and the HuffPost — combined — on Facebook.

Breitbart News also led establishment media outlets ahead of the what has been described as the most consequential U.S. election in modern history, beating CNN, TheHill, MSNBC, Washington Post, Axios, and Politico in terms of total interactions on Facebook in late October, right ahead of Election Day.