Trump White House Removes Deep-State Agency Officials, Fulfilling National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s Pledge Before Inauguration

All the so-called “detailees” from federal agencies and departments to the National Security Council (NSC) in the White House have been removed and President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is conducting a full review of all staff who will be detailed to the entity, an NSC official confirmed to Breitbart News.

Waltz had told Breitbart News during the transition in an exclusive interview that they would be all removed on day one, and new ones who were on board with Trump’s vision would take their place. Detailees, as they are called, are officials from various law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies and departments across the federal government who are detailed to–or assigned to–the White House’s National Security Council. The NSC is the entity that helps corral the entire federal government behind a president’s national security agenda, but in Trump’s first term it’s the entity from which several deep state moles like Alexander Vindman and others came at Trump. Vindman, who was a detailee to the NSC in Trump’s first term, was obviously the impetus for the first impeachment of Trump. Waltz made it clear in that Breitbart News exclusive interview, published earlier in January, that he would send all the detailees back to their respective agencies and departments right away on day one of the Trump administration–and that they would be replaced with new ones who were not disloyal to Trump.

That has now happened. The Associated Press first reported the move from Waltz–who does not need Senate confirmation as he is a top White House staffer and close adviser to the president, so he has been at work since Trump took the oath of office–and an NSC official confirmed the news to Breitbart News on Wednesday afternoon.

“National Security Advisor Mike Waltz promised and authorized a full review of NSC personnel,” NSC spokesman Brian Hughes added in a statement to Breitbart News. “It is entirely appropriate for Mr. Waltz to ensure NSC personnel are committed to implementing President Trump’s America First agenda to protect our national security and wisely use the tax dollars of America’s working men and women. Since 12:01 pm on Monday personnel reviews and decisions based on the evaluations are being made.”

The radical left and deep state, as well as the establishment media, totally melted down when Waltz first revealed these plans to Breitbart News in that early January exclusive. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace even dramatically read most of the Breitbart News story on air live before interviewing former Barack Obama White House NSC official Ben Rhodes about it in the days after.