Exclusive: Colombia-Born Sen. Bernie Moreno Reveals the One Thing the Media Won’t Tell You About Trump’s Crackdown

The “one fact” that people won’t hear the mainstream media report about is that Colombian President Gustavo Petro had initially “fully given permission” for two deportation flights with illegal aliens from the United States to land in his country, Colombian-born Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) explained during an interview on The Alex Marlow Show with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Moreno explained that while CNN and other mainstream media outlets are claiming that President Donald Trump “was somehow degrading and disrespecting Latin Americans” by threatening to put tariffs and sanctions on Colombia in response to Petro’s refusal to accept the two planes, the “Colombian government had given those planes permission to land.”

“If you watch CNN or mainstream media, you think President Trump was somehow degrading and disrespecting Latin Americans, specifically Colombia. It couldn’t be further from the truth. Look, we got to remember how this all started. Colombia, especially the current administration in Colombia, has allowed millions of migrants to cross through their country — across the Darien Gap — and then to be trafficked up into our border,” Moreno explained.

“These are criminals, people from mental asylums — this is not the best and brightest of South America that have come into this country, that Joe Biden allowed them to come in. They then committed crimes. What we’ve done thanks to Tom Homan, and soon to be Kristi Noem, with President Trump’s direction is round them up. Round up these criminals, put them on airplanes, ship them back,” Moreno said.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Colombia for decades — the current administration notwithstanding,” he continued. “So, what we do is we notify the country, ‘Hey, we’ve got these two military aircraft coming in. They have illegal migrant criminals on board. We’re going to land at such and such a time.’… So, permission was granted by the government. This is the one fact you will not hear the mainstream media report. The Colombian government had given those planes permission to land.”

“And, literally in the middle of the night, the president of Colombia decided he was going to retract that permission because he didn’t like that the criminal aliens were in shackles. How else would you transport criminals, by the way? You wouldn’t put them on first class and feed them a nice meal because you could have a rebellion on the plane,” Moreno added.

“So, [Petro] turned the plane around and thought he was dealing with Joe Biden, and the reality is the Biden year is over,” Moreno said. “So, Trump did, well, if you’re going to be like that, here’s what we’re going to do to you. The [Colombian] president then tried to one up President Trump and said, ‘Well, I’m going to send my presidential plane.’ Of course, think about that for a second. These are criminals, these are not nice people. But, at the end of the day, with the threat of sanctions and tariffs, we got to where we needed to be, which is by the way, the Constitutional obligation of the president of Colombia, which is to accept any repatriated Colombian citizens; and they’ve agreed, of course, carte blanche to accept all of their citizens back.”

Moreno’s words come after the Colombian government “agreed to all” of Trump’s terms, even the “unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia” being deport from the United States.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Petro backed down and said he would “send his presidential plane to personally pick up the deported migrants,” after refusing to accept the two deportation flights.

Petro accused the U.S. of treating “Colombian migrants as criminals,” and announced that he would be refusing “entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants” until the U.S. established “a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants.” In response, Trump intervened and threatened to imposed measures such as an initial 25 percent tariff “on all goods” coming into the U.S. from Colombia and a “travel ban and immediate visa revocations on the Colombian government officials, and all allies and supporters,” among other measures.

