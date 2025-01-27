Ron DeSantis: States and Localities ‘Will Be a Force Multiplier’ in Deportations

States and localities will be a “force multiplier” in deportations,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said as he urges his state to help lead the way.

“Interior enforcement atrophied under Biden so there will no doubt be a ramp up period,” DeSantis said, adding it is “all the more reason why states and localities need to assist the Trump administration with interior enforcement efforts.”

“Will be a force multiplier,” he added.

Prior to Trump taking office for the second time, DeSantis charged his state with taking the lead on Trump’s deportation program, calling for a special session of the Florida legislature to “lead on the Trump Administration’s deportation program.”

DeSantis also said that there would need to be measures in place to hold people accountable who are not following the deportation directives or are “violating our anti-sanctuary policies.”

He continued:

The American people spoke very clearly of all the issues out there, and there were a lot of very important issues. This issue of the border and illegal immigration was one of the top issues in the 2024 election, and has been one of the top issues that we’ve had in this country for many, many years. So it will require new legislation in Florida to ensure that the duties of both state and local officials are very clear, and that those duties require them to be assisting the federal government in this regard. Now the state, we’re going to do it, because I’m going to order that the state does it.

DeSantis also dismissed rhetoric from the left, describing some of the criminal illegal aliens that must go, including illegal immigrant looters in Pinellas county in the aftermath of the hurricanes:

I think it was like 45 of them that were arrested over a period of time, and I think 40 of them were in this country illegally. And I’m just thinking to myself, how the hell is this happening here on the head of a natural disaster, you got people that come here without authorization, and they go out and try to loot the place. Give me a break.

Further, DeSantis warned that he will suspend individuals from office who are “neglecting their duties” in enforcing immigration law.

The Florida governor has also supported moves to deputize state and local law enforcement to assist with this effort of removing dangerous illegal aliens from the U.S. interior.

“Deputizing state and local LE will make efforts to repel illegal border crossers much more effective and will help maritime states like Florida repel illegals who try to come by boat,” he said.

“It will also greatly enhance interior enforcement in all parts of the US,” he added.

RELATED — Immigration Expert: Local Police “Crucial” for Deportations

Trump’s deportations have already resulted in the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens in U.S. cities, including MS-13 gang members in Boston.