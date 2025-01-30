Trump Effect: California Democrats ‘Delay’ Passing $50 Million to Fight Administration

The California State Assembly postponed a vote Thursday to approve $50 million to fight President Donald Trump’s policies, following a visit by the president to fire-ravaged Los Angeles where Breitbart News raised the issue.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the state’s Democrats, who have supermajorities in both houses of the legislature, struck the $50 million deal even as the fires were still raging in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and elsewhere, Breitbart News reported.

The California State Senate duly passed the $50 million in spending to fund lawsuits and other actions against the new Trump administration last week.

During a town hall meeting in Pacific Palisades, this author raised the point that California Democrats seem to have money to spent to fight Trump’s policies, but want federal money to clean up the damage and rebuild.

This author also suggested that Trump appoint a Special Master, in the style of the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund, to ensure that any federal money delivered to California actually be spent on rebuilding, and not other priorities.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday:

California Democrats in the state Legislature were poised Thursday to approve $50 million to fund fresh and anticipated lawsuits against the Trump administration and fund legal defenses for immigrants facing deportation as part of a splashy special session called by Gov. Gavin Newsom. But when members of the state Assembly gathered in Sacramento on Thursday morning, Democrats broke into a private huddle for 45 minutes. When they emerged, they declined to vote on the proposal. The state Senate approved the plans last week, and Democrats have said for months that the funding package is urgent.

California is seeking billions of dollars from the Trump administration. Many Americans are cautious about giving more money to California unless it changes its water management and forestry policies to become more fire-resilient.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.