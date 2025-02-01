Report: Trump to Revoke Legal Status for Some Biden-Era Migrants

President Donald Trump is slated to revoke legal status for some Biden-era migrants, according to reports.

CBS News first reported the news, citing “internal government documents reviewed” by the outlet. It would affect those accepted into the United States under a Biden-era humanitarian parole program. However, it does not necessarily mean that every single individual under that program would face deportation, as they could have applied for other immigration benefits — a green card, asylum, etc — that would allow them to remain in the country.

Per CBS News:

The proposal by the Department of Homeland Security, spelled out in an unpublished notice, would fully terminate a Biden administration program that allowed more than 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to fly to the U.S. if American sponsors agreed to help them financially. The Biden administration argued the policy, known as CHNV, discouraged illegal immigration by people from these four Latin American countries by offering them legal means to come to the U.S., but President Trump froze the initiative hours after being inaugurated. Trump officials have specifically argued the program was a misuse of immigration parole, the legal authority which the Biden administration used to admit those under the sponsorship initiative, and to allow them to apply for work permits.

This comes on the heels of the reality that the Biden administration likely imported roughly 1.5 million illegal migrants via these parole programs. As Breitbart news reported days ahead of Trump’s inauguration:

The progressive inflow of 1,468,490 migrants by border chief Alejandro Mayorkas is reported in the department’s inflow numbers for December 2024: In December, CBP [Customs and Border Protection] processed almost 44,000 individuals at ports of entry with information submitted in advance through CBP One [cellphone app]. Since the appointment scheduling function in CBP One was introduced in January 2023 through the end of December 2024, more than 936,500 individuals have successfully [entered the United States] … Through the end of December, about 531,690 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans arrived lawfully and were granted parole under the parole processes. Specifically, 110,970 Cubans, 213,150 Haitians, 96,270 Nicaraguans, and 120,760 Venezuelans were vetted and authorized for travel;

It comes as the Trump administration continues in one of its central objectives — to secure the southern border and protect U.S. citizens by deporting criminal illegal aliens.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Guantánamo Bay (Gitmo) is opening to “full capacity” to provide extra detention for criminal illegal aliens. She also highlighted some of the criminal illegals that ICE has arrested this week.

WATCH — Guantanamo Bay Will Be Opened to “Full Capacity” to Detain “High-Priority Criminal Illegals”



“On January 27 2025, ICE Chicago arrested a citizen of Guatemala who has been convicted of solicitation to meet a child — disturbing — and sentenced to 24 months probation,” she said.

On January 28, 20245, ICE Atlanta arrested a South Korean citizen who has been “convicted of nine counts of possession or control of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct,” she said. That same day, ICE New York arrested a Mexican national “previously charged by the state of New York for attempted murder and possession of a weapon and assault.” Additionally, ICE Philadelphia arrested a Mexican citizen “convicted of possession of child pornography.”

“Our message is simple,” Leavitt pressed. “If you are a criminal illegal alien, you will be arrested and deported.”