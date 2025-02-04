The Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as Attorney General by a vote of 54-46, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s choice to run his Justice Department.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) joined Republicans in voting for Bondi.

Bondi, who served as Florida’s first female Attorney General and was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, has been a Trump supporter since the beginning of her political career.

She served as defense lawyer for Trump in his first impeachment trial and as co-chair of Women for Trump during the 2020 election. Most recently she supported Trump in May at his New York business records trial.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump said in his announcement of Bondi’s nomination. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

During her confirmation hearing, Bondi vowed to restore “one tier of justice for all” after the Justice Department was weaponized against Trump.

“[I]Will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components. The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all,” she said.

Congressional Republicans already asked Bondi to take immediate action. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer requested her to investigate and prosecute James Biden for allegedly making false statements to Congress, according to a letter obtained by Breitbart News.