AOC Takes Swipe at Elon Musk: ‘One of the Most Unintelligent Billionaires’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is taking out some of her frustrations on Trump ally Elon Musk, describing him as “one of the most unintelligent billionaires” she has ever seen.

Musk is largely leading the way with government cleanup via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has leftists extremely angry and frustrated. What is perhaps more, Musk also has a hand in the dismantling of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on absurd projects such as $20 million for the creation of a Sesame Street show in Iraq in an effort to “promote inclusion.”

Ocasio-Cortez, of course, does not care about the waste of taxpayers’ money.

“This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed,” she said, laughing, of Musk in an Instagram video. “Um, which, you know, you can probably even glean that from watching these people on TV.”

“Anyways, all of that is to say is that [sic] they don’t do their homework. Clearly. Like, they’re putting 19-year-olds in at the Treasury. This dude is not smart,” the Democrat, who famously said in 2019 that the “world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” continued.

“The danger in not in the lack of intelligence and the lack of expertise, um, that Elon has. I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we really know of,” she added.

Her remarks come as DOGE continues to tally up wins, reportedly saving taxpayers over $1 billion with the termination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) contracts and millions in consulting contracts.

“Another description for these types of payments is ‘money laundering,'” Musk said.

The congresswoman’s critiques also come as Musk and his staff reportedly save taxpayers about $1 billion per day by sleeping in the federal personnel office.

