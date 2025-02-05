DOGE: Consulting Contract Terminations Pile up Saving Taxpayers Millions

Consulting contract terminations are piling up, saving taxpayers millions, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced this week.

On February 3, DOGE announced the termination of 20 consulting contracts, which it said were “mostly focused on ‘strategic communication’ and ‘executive coaching,'” saving taxpayers $26 million.

Musk, at the time, connected such contacts to money laundering.

Later that day, DOGE announced additional consulting contracts added to the list.

“All in today, 36 contracts were terminated for a total savings of ~$165mm across 6 agencies, including a DHS contract for ‘people and culture survey and climate support services,'” DOGE continued.

On Tuesday, DOGE provided yet another update.

“Today: – 12 consulting contract terminations (in GSA and the Dept. of Education) for a total savings of ~$30mm, including a $23mm work order for ‘digital modernization Program Management Office support,'” DOGE revealed.

“12 underutilized lease cancellations for an annual savings of ~$3mm,” it added.

DOGE Count — a website tracking the savings successes of DOGE — currently lists $165 million in savings on consulting contracts with the description, “Strategic Communication & Executive Coaching.”

Additionally on this front, it lists $33 million in savings on consulting contracts and underutilized leases for the General Services Administration (GSA) and Department of Education.

The biggest savings documented by DOGE count, however, is the cancellation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) contracts, saving taxpayers $1 billion.

Those DEI contract cancellations include one with the Bureau of Land Management, 14 with the Department of Agriculture, one with the Department of Defense, six with the Department of Commerce, 15 with the Department of Health and Human Services, and many more.