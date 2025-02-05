Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, February 5.

Leavitt will undoubtedly be questioned about President Donald Trump’s remarks Tuesday night in which he said the United States would take ownership of Gaza and redevelop it.

Also in the news this week are Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Democrats have attacked hysterically since closing the offices of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to employees and reviewing the agency’s spending.