WASHINGTON, D.C. — Newly-sworn Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner announced his commitment to removing “far-left agenda items” and being a “good steward of tax dollars” on his first day in the Trump administration.

Turner, who was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday in a bipartisan vote, told reporters on Thursday that he is doing away with the Obama-era “equal access” policy that gave people the right to stay in sex-segregated HUD shelters “in accordance with their gender identity.”

“I am directing the HUD staff to halt any pending or future enforcement actions related to HUD’s 2016 equal access rule, which in essence tied housing programs, shelters and other facilities funded by HUD, to quote, gender identity,” the secretary said at a press conference.

“We are carrying out the mission laid out by President Trump on January 20, when he signed an executive order to restore biological truth to the federal government,” he added, before explaining that his department will recognize that there “are only two sexes, male and female.”

“It’s time to get rid of all the far-left gender ideology.”

Speaking about HUD-funded domestic violence shelters for women, Turner said that victims might feel “uncomfortable” sharing a space with males, even if they are dressed as women.

“We want to protect the ladies that are entering any HUD-funded shelters,” he said.

Turner, a former NFL player and Republican Texas state representative, went on to announce the creation of a U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) “task force” at HUD.

“We plan on taking inventory on every program” within the department, he said during the press briefing.

“Our mission is to be a good steward of tax dollars,” he continued, before speaking to Breitbart News about the January Los Angeles wildfires.

When asked if the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) would be helping victims who lost their homes to the fires with loans to rebuild, Turner called the disaster “devastating,” and said, “We are working very hard to help people.”

“The FHA will do exactly what it’s called to do, and what it’s supposed to do, and you can count on that.”

When Breitbart News asked him how it feels to be a member of the Trump administration after then-candidate Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt last July, Turner replied that it is “very humbling.”

“I am extremely humbled to be here,” the secretary said as he looked around the briefing room at the HUD building. “I love America, I love the Lord, I love the people.”

“I thank God he spared President Trump’s life,” he added solemnly.