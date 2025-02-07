Opponents of President Donald Trump are suffering severe health issues after his November victory, according to Glenn Burnett, an internal doctor from Wyoming.

Burnett said he advises his patients to turn off computers and televisions to restore their mental health.

Burnett, who spoke with journalist Mark Halprin Thursday night, disclosed many of his Democrat patients are experiencing a number of severe mental health issues due to former Vice President Kamala Harris defeat.

“We are dealing with depression, anxiety, all kinds of medical problems that are related to that, like insomnia, chest pain, chest pressure,” he told Helprin. “And then people are that there’s some genuine fear, panic.”

“I think it has a lot to do with Donald Trump and the fears of what he’s going to do or what’s happening in the country,” he said.

“When Biden was the president,” he said, “I had all kinds of stuff from the other side, but it has been extremely intense … after the election.”

In October, Halprin predicted the loser of the 2024 election might “cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country,” telling Tucker Carlson:

I think tens of millions of people will question their connection to the nation, their connection to other human beings, their connection to their vision of what their future for them and their children could be like. And I think that it will require an enormous amount of access to mental health professionals. I think it’ll lead to trauma in the workplace, … I think there’ll be alcoholism. There’ll be broken marriages.

Burnett said to help his patients, he advises a detox from political news.

“The first thing I tell them to do is to turn their computers off and turn their televisions off,” he said. “The next thing I tell them to do is, if you have had an issue with your family and a lot of them have that, that is so much more important than Kamala Harris or Donald Trump,” he said, “and you need to begin to make amends.”

“I am really hesitant to give people medication for this because I think it’s a grief problem, mainly.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.