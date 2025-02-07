Gavin Newsom to Ban Plants Within 5 Feet of Homes in Fire-Prone Areas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) plans to ban the use of plants within five feet of residential homes in what are designated as “fire-prone” areas — which could include much of the state of California, given the recent wildfires.

Newsom, who has lagged far behind his goals on wildfire prevention, appeared on CNN to tell homeowners that “you can’t rebuild the same,” and that residents would have to rebuild according to “science” and “climate reality.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering the state to speed up its rulemaking for wildfire safety around homes in fire-prone areas that would ban most plants and combustible materials like mulch and wood fencing.

The rules would require people to clear an area within 5 feet of homes — dubbed zone zero, or an ember resistant zone — of any flammable materials, with the exception of mature trees. The rules would apply only in areas where the risk of fire is rated “very high,” in accordance with the state’s fire-risk designations. … The rules could be costly for homeowners, who would have to tear up vegetation all around their homes.

Newsom has been in Washington, DC, asking the Trump administration for relief money — even as he prepares to sign (or veto) bills that he requested from the state legislature to spend $50 million to “Trump-proof” the state.

