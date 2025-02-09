President Donald Trump was seen boarding Air Force One en route to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a video posted by Margo Martin, the Special Assistant and Communications Advisor to the President, Trump was seen walking up the stairs of Air Force One.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump also posted a video on X on board Air Force One as they made their way to the Super Bowl.

In the video, the pilot can be heard saying that they will be “flying over the recently renamed Gulf of America,” and informing everyone that they would be heading “west-bound to Super Bowl 59.”

While on Air Force One, Trump was seen signing a Proclamation declaring February 9, 2025, as being the “first ever Gulf of America Day.”

“We’re flying right over it right now, so we thought this would be appropriate,” Trump said. “Even bigger than the Super Bowl. This is a big thing.”

As Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson previously reported, Trump’s presence at Super Bowl LIX will “mark at least the second major sporting event he has attended” since winning the November 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Super Bowl LIX taking place in New Orleans comes after a terrorist attack on New Year’s morning occurred after terror suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a crowd of people on Bourbon Street. More than a dozen people were left dead from the terror attack in New Orleans.

Breitbart News has previously reported that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Krist Noem has promised “to lend intense federal security assistance” for the Super Bowl, noting that the nation has “seen failures across the country of agencies not talking well and not working well.”

“It’s just not going to happen anymore, not on my watch,” Noem added.