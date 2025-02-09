Exclusive — Former BLM Activist: The Left ‘Weaponized Fear’ to Divide Us, But ‘Everybody’s over It’

Social media sensation Xaviaer DuRousseau, a former Black Lives Matter activist who “accidentally red-pilled” himself while watching PragerU videos and is now a full-time PragerU personality, told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow that the left “weaponized fear,” but the American people are “over it,” because “all that did was divide.”

“What is your perspective on race in America right now? It is an optimistic time or is it a pessimistic time because the left is insistingly talking about race all the time, and we don’t really need to,” Marlow asked on Thursday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show, to which DuRousseau replied, “I grew up in such a progressive dynamic where I was always being told to fixate on race, and all that did was divide.”

Watch Below:

“All that did was make me confused on: ‘What box am I supposed to fit into.’ So I do think that a lot of conversations about race tend to be really toxic,” DuRousseau continued.

“But I think right now we’re at a point where people are so over it, and so over white people being told that they’re racist by default — people are ready to move on from that narrative,” he added.

DuRousseau, who recently launched his own show with PragerU, Respectfully, Xaviaer, went on to say, “I like to talk about culture, and you can attribute a lot of elements of culture to various races, but the whole reason that culture is cool, is because other cultures get to partake in it.”

“We get to blend the cultures. That’s what makes America so cool and so powerful, that American culture has embraced so many inspirations from other cultures coming along, and then them assimilating here is what just continues to build the culture up,” he explained.

DuRousseau added “when we talk about race, I don’t want it to be a negative conservation, but you have to realize that the people on the left are always going to try to make it a negative conservation.”

“And it’s largely because they weaponized fear,” DuRousseau declared.

“They weaponized fear, especially for black people,” he said of the left, adding, “They tell us that we need to be afraid of the police because we’re black, we need to be afraid of white people because we’re black — because they know that for a long time, fear of racism was our Achilles heel.”

“But everybody’s over it. We’re done playing those games,” DuRousseau said. “It has nothing to do with race that we’re wanting to build a wall, it has nothing to do with race that we’re getting rid of DEI.”

“It has everything to do with: we want to see our country be the best that it can be,” the PragerU personality asserted. “And that is a colorblind conversation.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.