Karen Bass’ L.A. ‘Recovery’ Czar Steve Soboroff Once Trashed Trump Supporters as Too White

Los Angeles Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff once mocked Trump supporters as “all white” in a post on Twitter (now X) during the 2016 election, when he was on the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners. The post was then deleted.

The post was first noticed by Twitchy, a conservative site that covers social media, focusing on X. Its headline was: “A Los Angeles Police Commissioner had a strange observation of a roomful of Trump supporters.” It added: “What. The. Hell.”

The Daily Caller reported at the time:

“Every man in the crowd looks like he has the same biological parents,” Steve Soboroff wrote in the post, which was attached to an article from CBS News’ Major Garrett that included a picture of Trump supporters at a rally in Indiana. … Reached for comment, Soboroff doubled down on his tweet saying that it was “just an observation.” “I thought it funny that in a country as diverse and exciting as America that almost all men in crowds were not,” he told TheDC. “They were all white. It’s been shown thousands of times and in polls.”

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Soboroff to oversee the rebuilding of Los Angeles after the Palisades Fire, which gutted most of Pacific Palisades. The Palisades ZIP code, 90272, is 81% white, according to publicly available Census data.

(Altadena, which was hit by the Eaton Fire and is outside of the City of Los Angeles, and therefore beyond Soboroff’s jurisdiction, has a plurality of white residents but they only make up 46% of the total, according to Census data.)

