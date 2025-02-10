Caruso Slams L.A. After Olympics Construction Delayed over Fire

Developer Rick Caruso slammed the Los Angeles city government for an apparent delay in construction at a venue that is to be used during the 2028 Summer Olympics that officials are blaming on the recent Palisades Fire.

Caruso referred to an article in the Los Angeles Times that said an expansion to the city’s convention center, set to be an Olympic venue, would have to be delayed or scrapped due to the fire.

The billionaire developer, who ran against Mayor Karen Bass in 2022 and lost, said that it should be possible to build for the Olympics and rebuild from the fire at once.

“What happened to ‘we’re going to cut through the bureaucracy’?” he asked.

In a series of posts on X, Caruso laid out his case:

Caruso managed to save his own Palisades Village mall using private firefighting services, while much around it burned as city and county firefighters ran out of water.

