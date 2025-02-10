Lawyers for former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon are reportedly in talks with prosecutors regarding a potential plea deal in a case accusing Bannon of defrauding donors in an effort to build a border wall, according to several reports.

As part of an agreement made with the district attorney and the court, Bannon will reportedly plead guilty and “not receive a sentence that includes jail time,” Bannon’s defense lawyer John Carman said, according to Reuters and Law360.

“It is anticipated that Mr. Bannon will plead guilty tomorrow under an agreement with the district attorney and the court that he will not receive a sentence that includes any jail time,” Carman explained.

Bannon, who serves as the host of the War Room podcast and who is the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, was previously charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office for alleged “money laundering and conspiracy” in an alleged effort to deceive donors “who contributed more than $15 million” to an effort to build a border wall during President Donald Trump’s first term as president, according to Reuters:

Bannon had previously pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for March 4, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Tuesday before Justice April Newbauer in New York state criminal court.

During a recent interview, Steve Bannon expressed that he was “highly confident” that he would not be going to prison again.

Bannon, who previously worked in the first Trump administration as a chief strategist until he left in August 2017, later rejoined Breitbart News until his departure in early 2018.

In October 2024, Bannon was released from prison after he had served a four-month prison sentence for failing to comply with a subpoena from the Democrat-run January 6 Select Committee.