Border Czar Tom Homan ‘Not Satisfied’ with Number of ICE Arrests

Tom Homan, border czar for the Trump administration, said that he is “not satisfied” with the current number of arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The border czar made his thoughts about the number of arrests known while speaking with Kellie Meyer of NewsNation this week.

“If you look at the rest of interior enforcement, it’s about three times higher than it was a year ago today. Three times higher is good, but I’m not satisfied. There are more criminal aliens that need to be arrested, hundreds of thousands,” he said. “Sanctuary cities are putting roadblocks up. We’ve got leaks. So we need to increase the arrests of illegal aliens, especially those with criminal convictions. So we’re going to continue.”

NewsNation previously reported that President Donald Trump himself has grown frustrated with the number of arrests currently made by ICE, although the president acknowledged that border officials have been doing an “incredible job” despite the difficult situation.

“I think they’re doing an incredible job. It’s very tough. Deportations – finding murderers is not easy. Some of them are actually smart,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. “They’re doing an amazing job, I think. Tom Homan is doing an amazing job. Kristi Noem is doing an amazing job. But it’s not easy finding murderers who know they’re being looked for. We are sending out thousands of people. We are getting rid of thousands of criminals from our country.”

Homan concurred that ICE has been doing a “great job” but felt they could be doing more.

The Trump administration has been working to speed up the process time between arrest and deportation by negotiating deals with countries like Guatemala and El Salvador. Recent polls have shown a majority of Americans support deportations for immigrants in the United States illegally.

“A new Axios/Ipsos poll finds that a majority of Americans support deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally as a general concept,” reported Ipsos. “However, that support drops significantly if caveats are added describing specific mechanisms to conduct those deportations.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.