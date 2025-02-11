More than 2,000 records pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been discovered since President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order in January.

Trump’s order prompted authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to launch a new search that uncovered the records, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Trump signed the executive order on January 23 declassifying records linked to the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr., former President John F. Kennedy, and his brother Robert F. Kennedy, according to Breitbart News.

In a statement, the FBI said, “The search resulted in approximately 2,400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file.”

The CNN report continued:

Since 2020, the FBI began collecting closed case paper files from FBI field offices across the country to be housed in its “Central Records Complex” in Virginia. The FBI said it can now more quickly comb through and find records as a result of the “more comprehensive” inventory and “technologic advances in automating” its record-keeping processes. The FBI said it is working to turn over the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration to be included in the “ongoing declassification process.”

Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, when he was shot during a motorcade, per Deutsche Welle (DW).

Video footage shows the moment the assassination occurred and the chaos that ensued:

In October 2021, then-President Joe Biden (D) delayed releasing records connected to Kennedy’s assassination, blaming the coronavirus pandemic, per Breitbart News.

Trump’s recent executive order regarding the files said:

More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events. Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay.

In 2024 there were two assassination attempts on Trump’s life, as Breitbart News reported.

Click here to visit the National Archive’s “JFK Assassination Records” webpage.